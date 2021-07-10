KiDi’s son’s reaction when he heard his name in 'Golden Boy' will give you the chills (WATCH)

The Lynx Entertainment star has always put his son first. Even when he is extremely busy, he takes his son on road trips or goes out with him just to strengthen their bond.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
KiDi’s son, Zayn Nana Boadi Dwamena’s reaction when he heard his name in his father’s song for the first time will trigger your emotions.
The Lynx Entertainment star has always put his son first. Even when he is extremely busy, he takes his son on road trips or goes out with him just to strengthen their bond.
This time, while taking his son on a ride, he played the first track off his latest album, “Golden Boy,” and as soon as Zayn heard his name in the song, he screamed out of joy. His reaction gave us the chills.
“Zayn! Me and Zayn! Me and Zayn!!!” Zayn yells in a video his father shared on his social media page.
Zayn was, however, disappointed when he realised that the song is called “Golden Boy” but he didn’t have ‘golden hair’ like his daddy. “Ei, so, me and you are golden boys? But I don't have golden hair,” he said in a sad tone.
The video triggered the emotions of his follows, including fellow celebrities.
“Omg toooooo cute!!!!” media personality Cookie Tee commented. “SO, SO PROUD OF U ‘SUN’,” Reggie Rockstone commented on the video. Fameye, Ama Nova and Prince Bright of BukBak fame also commented.
In 2019, the singer revealed why he kept his son out of the public space for three years.
He indicated that he kept this part of his life out of the public’s eye because he was not mentally ready for judgmental Ghanaians.
Speaking on 3FM, the highlife singer revealed he bore his son when he was 23 years, however, he feared his private life would be the talk of the town.
KiDi added that he feared public criticisms would break him if the news of him not being together with his baby’s mother got out.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh