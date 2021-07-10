KiDi’s son’s reaction when he heard his name in 'Golden Boy' will give you the chills (WATCH)

This time, while taking his son on a ride, he played the first track off his latest album, “Golden Boy,” and as soon as Zayn heard his name in the song, he screamed out of joy. His reaction gave us the chills.

“Zayn! Me and Zayn! Me and Zayn!!!” Zayn yells in a video his father shared on his social media page.

Zayn was, however, disappointed when he realised that the song is called “Golden Boy” but he didn’t have ‘golden hair’ like his daddy. “Ei, so, me and you are golden boys? But I don't have golden hair,” he said in a sad tone.

The video triggered the emotions of his follows, including fellow celebrities.

“Omg toooooo cute!!!!” media personality Cookie Tee commented. “SO, SO PROUD OF U ‘SUN’,” Reggie Rockstone commented on the video. Fameye, Ama Nova and Prince Bright of BukBak fame also commented.

In 2019, the singer revealed why he kept his son out of the public space for three years.

He indicated that he kept this part of his life out of the public’s eye because he was not mentally ready for judgmental Ghanaians.

Speaking on 3FM, the highlife singer revealed he bore his son when he was 23 years, however, he feared his private life would be the talk of the town.