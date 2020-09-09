The reality star with her family announced this on social media last night. The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' show has been airing for about 14 years now and through it, the family made millions of dollars, seeing them become famous globally.

"To our amazing fans -It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way," Kim wrote.

The statement which was also shared by Kim's mother, Kris Jenner also extended appreciation to their business partners who contributed to making the show. "Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives."

undefined Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

However, the Kardashian- Jenner family has one more last season which will be aired in 20201. "Our last season will air early next year in 2021," the statement said before thanking their fans for always watching the show.

"We are so beyond grateful to everyone who has watched and supported our family these past 14 incredible years. We will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. Thank you for joining us on this crazy ride!! We love you all".