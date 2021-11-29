King Promise makes Ghana proud as he performs at Wizkid's O2 Arena show featuring Chris Brown

It’s was a historic show as Wizkid sold-out the first performance in just 12 minutes, placing him alongside legends such as the Spice Girls and the Rolling Stones who have sold-out the venue in under 13 minutes.

During some part of the show attended by the multitude, the 'Slow Down' singer was called to perform after the MC said "representing Ghana to the fullest, I need the lights out for this young man, the King of all promises" and the singer showed up to perform his "Oh Yeah' monster track.

King Promise seized a moment to address the Ghanaians in the audience before going to perform his "Commando" song to thrill the crowd.

An excerpt of King Promise's performance has since been trending on social media with Ghanaian netizens appreciating his craft and expressing joy over him raising the flag of Ghana at the historic show.

Watch the video below and some Twitter posts below of what Ghanaians on social media have been saying.

Another highlight of the Sunday night show was when Wizkid also brought out American singer, Chris Brown to thrill the fans.