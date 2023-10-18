ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'What a joke' - King Promise reacts to Ghana's defeat to USA

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian musician, King Promise, expressed his disappointment with Ghana's performance against the United States of America, characterizing it as a "joke."

King Promise
King Promise

In an international friendly match, the USA dominated the Black Stars, securing a decisive 4-0 victory in the early hours of Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Recommended articles

Taking to Twitter, the Terminator hitmaker vented his frustration about the Ghanaian team's dismal performance.

King Promise posted a series of tweets, including "What a Joke," and questioned why Salis Samed started the game on the bench, writing, "Why Salis dey bench. whyyyy kmtt."

ADVERTISEMENT

All four of Ghana's goals were conceded in the first half, with goals from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, as well as a brace by Rayna.

Chris Hughton's team ended the international break with two losses in two games, conceding six goals without scoring any.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Patricia poku

Patricia Poku Amankwah: 'I am not the richest woman in Ghana'

Kuami Eugene

'Everyone does it' - Kuami Eugene on song theft accusations

Aba Dope

'I looked ugly and like a transgender’ – Aba Dope speaks about why she bleached her skin

Shatta Wale

‘Blatant lies!' – Kwasi Aboagye replies Shatta Wale over £80,000 performance fee claim