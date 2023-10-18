In an international friendly match, the USA dominated the Black Stars, securing a decisive 4-0 victory in the early hours of Wednesday, October 18, 2023.
'What a joke' - King Promise reacts to Ghana's defeat to USA
Ghanaian musician, King Promise, expressed his disappointment with Ghana's performance against the United States of America, characterizing it as a "joke."
Taking to Twitter, the Terminator hitmaker vented his frustration about the Ghanaian team's dismal performance.
King Promise posted a series of tweets, including "What a Joke," and questioned why Salis Samed started the game on the bench, writing, "Why Salis dey bench. whyyyy kmtt."
All four of Ghana's goals were conceded in the first half, with goals from Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, as well as a brace by Rayna.
Chris Hughton's team ended the international break with two losses in two games, conceding six goals without scoring any.
