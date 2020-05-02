According to Kwasi Aboagye, the two were sacked for ‘plotting a coup’ against Bola Ray. Speaking on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show, he claimed that Jon and KOD created a WhatsApp group intending to mobilize staff of the company to demonstrate against the management of EIB Network.

Kwesi Aboakye further narrated that the two, however, run out of luck after a mole in their camp sent screenshots of their conversations and plans on the platform to Bola Ray, who is the C.E.O of the Ridged based media house.

“The information I have is that due to the salary issues at EIB, KOD and Jon Germain formed a group with other staff. The reason was to demonstrate over their salaries and someone took a screenshot. They were planning a coup against Bola Ray and the other leaders at EIB so it’s during those discussions that someone took a screenshot and sent it to Bola Ray” Ghanaweb.com quoted Kwesi to have said on his show.

Kwesi Aboagye

The radio presenter added that “So, Bola decided to sack them after seeing the screenshots. They hurriedly came to announce their resignation before their sacking was announced. They were sacked”.