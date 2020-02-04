The actor who can’t bear it anymore has therefore called out these movie producers to pay him his money. He stated that they do not even care because it has become a practice of using Ghanaian actors and not paying them.

Granting a Joy News reporter an interview, he furiously said “some of the producers in Ghana here, they should respect themselves. An old man like me they call me and come and work and then they can’t pay me. About seven producers in this country they owe me monies”.

The ace actor emphasized that all the Ghanaian actors are aware of this behaviour of Ghanaian producers, adding that there are even sick actors whom producers owe. “Why and then I am sitting at home and hungry and when sick too, they don’t … look we have elderly people sick lying there and producers owe them, they don’t even give them money,” he said.

Hear more from in the video below.