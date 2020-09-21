The song is titled 'Coronavirus' and just as the title suggests it is about the pandemic ravaging the world. The lyrics are crafted around the damage the virus is causing and how it can be fought by observing the COVID-19 safety protocols.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Accordingly, Kofi Kinaata is preaching about social distancing in his song and reminding people to continue wearing their nose masks. "The virus is dangerous, don't joke with it ... in Asia, it has killed multitudes", he sang in Fante.

Apart from highlighting on the wide range of symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, Kofi Kinataa's 'Coronavirus' features Nana Addo's voice and it comes with its official video shot at the shores of Takoradi. Watch it below and don't forget your reviews are welcome.