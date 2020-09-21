The pressure was dropped on the actress after she posted a photo of herself and a fan wrote "Yvonne Nelson won't you marry, you are growing old, is this how being famous bring" and it caught her attention seeing reply.

In Yvonne's reply, she said, “Marriage like I always say isn’t an achievement for me. Real love, kids, and education and happiness are! You cant tell me how to live my life. The SOCIETY you wanna please so much will kill you one day."

Putting her fan to place, the second most followed Ghanaian actress on Instagram, added that "no one cares about you anyways" adding that "I’ll LIVE the way I want it. I can do the so-called marriage when it feels RIGHT TO ME”.

Yvonne Nelson's post

Yvonne Nelson has a daughter, Ryn Roberts, whom she welcomed in October 2017 with British photographer Jamie Roberts. Months later after their relationship became public, she announced that they are separated.