Her massive follower count comes as a result of her sterling performances on the screens over the years.

Jackie Appiah, who has won many accolades in Ghana and Nigeria regularly updates her Instagram with pictures and videos of her daily life.

Not long ago, Jackie Appiah revealed in an interview with BBC Pidgin, that her favorite hobby is shopping and considers herself a ‘shopaholic’. according to her, she needs prayers to stop that habit.

She also disclosed that she loves to travel and that she has visited over 100 countries and hopes to travel even farther to other countries.

Recently Instagram published its rich list with American model Kylie Jenner topping it $1,226,000 per post. Niegrian superstar Davido was the highest African on the list with $74,000 per post.