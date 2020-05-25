The “Wo Haw Ne Sen” singer has been making major moves to seal his comeback after collaborating with BET Award-winning rapper Sarkodie on a gospel song.

And this time, he is working with Kofi Kinaata, and it seems they are remixing one of his major songs.

Kofi Kinaata hinted of the major remix when he shared their studio session on his Instagram page on Monday, May 25.

The former High-Grade Family signee who seemed enthusiastic about the collaboration said in his caption that 'it’s unnecessary to shout when remixing a song of a legend'.

Watch their studio session below.