In order to curb the pandemic, President Nana Addo has warned that citizens are obliged to wear face and nose masks, avoid public gathering, handshakes, hugs and any close contact as people can easily be exposed to the deadly virus.

But this wasn’t the case for Kofi Kinaata – who has a huge influence on the Ghana music space.

Over the weekend, the former High Grade Family signee was at Asante Akim Agogo in the Ashante Region for a concert and to his surprise, one of his fans – whom he described as his number one fan in the region – showed up.

The fan, whose name is unknown, came to Kinaata without a mask (they both had no masks on).

Then, the fan who looked elated to see Kofi Kinaata (probably because she is meeting him for the first time) joined him to sing his hit song “Behind the Scenes”.

Kofi KInaata shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: “Met my No.1 fan at Asante Akyem Agogo called Kotoko, her favourite song is #BehindTheScenes. The excitement on her face tho.”

During President Akufo Addo’s 21st address to the nation on measures instituted by the government to fight the coronavirus pandemic, he emphasised on the need for Ghanaians to adhere strictly to safety protocols instituted to combat the pandemic.

“By observing these protocols strictly, we are also making sure that the imposition of crippling restrictions and lockdowns do not become options for Government,” he said in his address.

As of January 1, 2021, the country recorded 879 active cases, with 54,005 recoveries, 18 severely ill but no critical cases.