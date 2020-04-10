As part of his ‘Stay Home’ campaign, the “Wish Me Well” took TikTok’s famous ‘Couples Questions Challenge’ with Priscilla Quarshie – someone he describes as a friend.

They answered questions on who is extravagant, who would marry and have kids first, who the worse driver is and more.

According to Kuami Eugene, Priscilla paid him a visit despite the lockdown orders by the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

He captioned the video: “Stay With Family Home and Stay Safe . #stayhome #SonOfAfrica. My Friend Pricilla Can’t Stay In her house. Agoro y3 wod3 dodo.”

“Chaiiiiii quarantine see what you are bringing now,” one of his followers said. Another follower said: “Eiiiiiii Masa are you sure dis fine girl is just your friend my guy @kuamieugene chop some na the world dey come spoil”.

Kuami and Priscilla don’t share regular update about their relationship on social media but our findings suggest they have been friends for some time.

In March this year, Priscilla shared a video of Kuami Eugene riding a scooter around a swimming pool.

She captioned the video which was taking by her: “Chief Driver”.