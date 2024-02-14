No lady has ever rejected my proposal, they are even chasing me- Kuami Eugene claims

The “Monica” hitmaker has said that ever since he was able to make a name for himself in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, no Ghanaian lady has ever rejected his proposal.

Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

The young musician said that the ladies he is talking about are not just ordinary ladies but beautiful ladies with “goods”.

Rockstar revealed that not only do these ladies accept his proposal, but when they start to date, they listen and do everything he tells them to do He added that there have been instances where ladies have also approached him with love proposals.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, no day has ever passed without a lady approaching him and wanting to start a relationship with him.