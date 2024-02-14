ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

No lady has ever rejected my proposal, they are even chasing me- Kuami Eugene claims

Dorcas Agambila

Rockstar Kuami Eugene has advised Ghanaian men to work hard and become a better version of themselves if they want ladies to chase them.

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene

The musician has admitted that, as a young man, many ladies rejected his proposal, however, the story has changed after he worked so hard to become the Kuami Eugene he is now.

Recommended articles

The “Monica” hitmaker has said that ever since he was able to make a name for himself in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, no Ghanaian lady has ever rejected his proposal.

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

The young musician said that the ladies he is talking about are not just ordinary ladies but beautiful ladies with “goods”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rockstar revealed that not only do these ladies accept his proposal, but when they start to date, they listen and do everything he tells them to do He added that there have been instances where ladies have also approached him with love proposals.

Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene Pulse Ghana

According to him, no day has ever passed without a lady approaching him and wanting to start a relationship with him.

From anticipation to skepticism, their responses offer insights into the diverse perspectives on romantic dynamics in Ghanaian society.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sister Derby

Sister Derby says religion is the root cause of hatred and bad things in the country

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia promises to introduce digital and streaming platforms for Ghanaian artistes

Actor Lil Win

‘Those richer than you are humble, you’re not a star’ - LilWin attacks Martha Ankomah

Bernard Avle

10 Ghanaian Radio and TV Presenters with potential to become impactful MPs