Kuami Eugene speaks on criticism of his fashion choices, says he has family to feed

He emphasised that spending extravagantly on expensive designer clothing was never his focus, and he had solid reasons for his choices

"Growing up, my family faced financial challenges. We didn't have much, Eugene shared. So, when I found success in the music industry, my priority was not to spend on fancy dresses."

Eugene disclosed that his mother and siblings still resided in a modest one-bedroom apartment in Fadama, even as his fame and fortune grew. He explained that it made it impractical for him to allocate substantial resources to expensive clothes.

"I couldn't justify spending all my hard-earned money on clothes when my family was living in a one-bedroom apartment," Eugene explained.