In a conversation with Naana Donkor Arthur, the musician opened up about his humble beginnings and financial challenges, revealing that he grew up in a family that faced financial difficulties.
Kuami Eugene speaks on criticism of his fashion choices, says he has family to feed
Popular Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene, has addressed the criticism of his fashion choices, explaining that his humble beginnings have shaped his priorities.
Recommended articles
He emphasised that spending extravagantly on expensive designer clothing was never his focus, and he had solid reasons for his choices
"Growing up, my family faced financial challenges. We didn't have much, Eugene shared. So, when I found success in the music industry, my priority was not to spend on fancy dresses."
Eugene disclosed that his mother and siblings still resided in a modest one-bedroom apartment in Fadama, even as his fame and fortune grew. He explained that it made it impractical for him to allocate substantial resources to expensive clothes.
"I couldn't justify spending all my hard-earned money on clothes when my family was living in a one-bedroom apartment," Eugene explained.
Kuami Eugene has been heavily criticized by Ghanaian for his fashion choices since he broke into the industry.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh