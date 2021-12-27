RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Kumasi people are not happy with you' - Kwaku Manu to Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, others

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwaku Manu laments the lack of Christmas concerts in Kumasi.

Kwaku Manu and Shatta Wale
Kwaku Manu and Shatta Wale

During Christmas in Ghana, most shows and concerts are held in Accra.

Recommended articles

Popular concerts like Sarkodie’s Rapperholic, Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert and Ashaiman To The World, Samini’s Saminifest and Xperience concerts, Shatta Wale’s annual end of year concerts and Medikal’s Sowutuom Concerts are held in Accra.

But in Kumasi, this is not the case.

Reacting to the lack of shows in Kumasi on Christmas days, Kwaku Manu said in an Instagram post on Monday, December 27, that people in the Ashanti Region are not happy with the unfair treatment by mainstream musicians.

“During Christmas, all the chilling is done in Accra. There were no shows in Kumasi this Christmas,” Kwaku Manu lamented.

“Sarkodie has done Rapperholic in Tamale and Accra but has never done one in Kumasi. When will you bring Rapperholic to Kumasi for us to enjoy you? Meanwhile, when you started rapping, Kumasi people gave you their first support.”

He continued: "For Shatta Wale and Medikal, you recently played a show in Kumasi. You’ve done well, but we need you this Christmas. Kofi Kinaata should also come to Kumasi and leave Takoradi alone. Stonebwoy organised a powerful show with Beenie Man and neglected Kumasi people.”

“Why are you treating us this way? The way you are treating Kumasi people is not nice,” he added.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli Award-winning showbiz journalist, music critic and netizen. He lives for gossips, controversies and pop culture. Follow him on FB, Twitter &amp; IG @davidmawuli.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Stephanie Benson goes naked, says ‘my skin is the best outfit I’ll ever wear’ (PHOTO)

Stephanie Benson

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

Fella Makafui and Medikal

Afia Schwarzenegger deletes video blasting Samira Bawumia for gifting her a book

Afia Schwarzenegger at the meeting with the IGP

‘If you be man, step there and see wonders’ - How fans ‘threatened’ NAM1 ahead of Bhim Concert

Stonebwoy and Nam1