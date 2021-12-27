'Kumasi people are not happy with you' - Kwaku Manu to Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, others

Popular concerts like Sarkodie’s Rapperholic, Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert and Ashaiman To The World, Samini’s Saminifest and Xperience concerts, Shatta Wale’s annual end of year concerts and Medikal’s Sowutuom Concerts are held in Accra.

But in Kumasi, this is not the case.

Reacting to the lack of shows in Kumasi on Christmas days, Kwaku Manu said in an Instagram post on Monday, December 27, that people in the Ashanti Region are not happy with the unfair treatment by mainstream musicians.

“During Christmas, all the chilling is done in Accra. There were no shows in Kumasi this Christmas,” Kwaku Manu lamented.

“Sarkodie has done Rapperholic in Tamale and Accra but has never done one in Kumasi. When will you bring Rapperholic to Kumasi for us to enjoy you? Meanwhile, when you started rapping, Kumasi people gave you their first support.”

He continued: "For Shatta Wale and Medikal, you recently played a show in Kumasi. You’ve done well, but we need you this Christmas. Kofi Kinaata should also come to Kumasi and leave Takoradi alone. Stonebwoy organised a powerful show with Beenie Man and neglected Kumasi people.”