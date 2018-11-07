Pulse.com.gh logo
Kumawood actor Abass reportedly stabbed to death

Popular Kumawood actor Abass Nurudeen aka Blinkz is reportedly dead.

Abass play

Abass

Popular Kumawood actor Abass Nurudeen is reportedly dead.

Abass, who is popular known in the showbiz circles as Blinkz, was allegedly stabbed to death on Wednesday, October 7.

A photo obtained by Pulse.com.gh shows the actor's lifeless body lying on a stretcher reported to be the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where he was rushed to after the incident.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Medikal confirms dating Fella Makafui

An insider told Pulse.com.gh that the unfortunate incident occurred at Sawaba, a suburb in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Blinkz is known for his villain roles in Kumawood action movies. He has starred in several movies alongside Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win', Akrobeto, Christiana Awuni, Akua Ataac 'Kyeiwaa', Agya Koo, Akrobeto and other top Kumawood stars.

