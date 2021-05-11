Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, other Kumawood stars storm Mercy Asiedu’s 50th birthday party (PHOTOS)

Nana Ama McBrown, Kofi Adu (Agya Koo), Ellen Kyei Whites, Bill Asamoah, Emelia Brobbey, and other stars were present at the birthday party held in Kumasi over the weekend.

Mercy Asiedu said her colleagues made her day a special one, not because of the crowd but because they mean so much to her.

“What made my birthday extra special is not the fact that you were a big crowd. It is the fact that you mean so much to me,” she revealed in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

She showed appreciation for the love they showered on her, adding that there’s ‘no better feeling than being surrounded by people who truly want to see you happy.’

“The best part of my birthday was having you guys shower me with love. There is no better feeling than being surrounded by people who truly want to see you happy. The time I spent with you on my day was the best part of the whole party.”