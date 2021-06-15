RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kumawood veteran Agya Manu reported dead

David Mawuli

Kumawood veteran Agya Manu has reportedly passed away after a short illness.

According to Peacefmonline, Agya Manu kicked the bucket in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 after a short illness.

No word from his family, close friends or colleague Kumawood actors so far.

Agya Manu is well known in the Kumawood industry, having played several roles alongside legends and the new crop of actors.

He has coacted with Agya Koo, Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, Akrobeto, Akyere Bruwaa, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah (Kyeiwaa), to mention a few.

May his soul rest in peace.

