Cecelia Marfo has been trending for the past few days for the wrong reasons.

Last week, she was booked along with Joyce Blessing for a Thanksgiving Service in Kumasi, but the show was marred by her prophetic act.

During Joyce Blessing’s performance, Cecelia stormed the stage, snatched her microphone and asked her to go back to her husband.

This act has been condemned by many industry people, and now the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries has said Cecelia needs ‘urgent mental check-up’.

Kumchacha told Kumasi-based Angel FM that Cecelia Marfo is just taking advantage of the ‘Holy Spirit’ to disgrace people, especially gospel musicians.

Prophet Kumchacha stressed that the Holy Spirit does not slap people, but Cecilia Marfo is overusing it.

“I think Cecelia Marfo is having a mental problem and her family should try all they can to help her to recover,” he stated. “She needs to be taken to psychiatric for attention.”

“She slapped Brother Sammy and told Ghanaians she was directed by Holy Spirit. What type of Holy Spirit is controlling Cecelia Marfo? She is overdoing things and the work of God.”

He concluded: “Cecilia Marfo shouldn’t try what she is doing to others on me because if she tries, I will reply her squarely”.