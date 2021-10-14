RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kurdle-Armah On The Move To 'Americanize' His Signee Perpetual Didier

Authors:

Selorm Tali

The Executive Director of International Record Label, Kurdle Music Worldwide, Michael Kurdle-Armah has announced plans of “Americanizing” its Ghanaian based Gospel Musician, Perpetual Didier.

Kurdle Armah
The American based Polymath made this known in an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo, on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment Show.

Affirmative, Actions I trust are louder than words, as such, I believe the benefits Perpetual Didier has gotten from signing with Kurdle Music Worldwide which included: 3-bedroom house, a brand-new car and $20,000 are in line with my label's quest to take her career to an International level”.

Kurdle Armah
According to Kurdle Armah, a tutor and a brand manager have been hired to see to the nurturing of the gospel musician’s career to meet the international standard. “Having lived in USA for several years, I am of the view that America is leading the charge in Global gospel music so to me, “Americanizing " Perpetual Didier is the way go”.

Perpetual Didier's first interview after signing her juicy American deal with KURDLE MUSIC WORLDWIDE

Touching on why he signed Perpetual Didier, he explained “So I chanced on one of her songs called Champion online and then it hit me, that this lady is versatile! Little did I know that she was Ghanaian because of her surname which sounds Francophonic . My curiosity led me to make more enquires about the song and her as an artist and as the saying goes: "the rest is history"

Kurdle Music Worldwide signed a 5-year contract with the budding Gospel artist, at a very colorful occasion which took place on Thursday, September 30 at Holiday Inn in Accra.

Kurdle Armah
Michael Kurdle-Armah, is a businessman and the CEO of Kurdle Music Worldwide. He attended Adisadel college for his Secondary School Education and KNUST for his Tertiary Education. He started as a freelance profitable business concepts generator based in West Palm Beach and Los Angeles since 2014 .

