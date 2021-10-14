Kurdle-Armah On The Move To 'Americanize' His Signee Perpetual Didier

“Affirmative, Actions I trust are louder than words, as such, I believe the benefits Perpetual Didier has gotten from signing with Kurdle Music Worldwide which included: 3-bedroom house, a brand-new car and $20,000 are in line with my label's quest to take her career to an International level”.

According to Kurdle Armah, a tutor and a brand manager have been hired to see to the nurturing of the gospel musician’s career to meet the international standard. “Having lived in USA for several years, I am of the view that America is leading the charge in Global gospel music so to me, “Americanizing " Perpetual Didier is the way go”.

Touching on why he signed Perpetual Didier, he explained “So I chanced on one of her songs called Champion online and then it hit me, that this lady is versatile! Little did I know that she was Ghanaian because of her surname which sounds Francophonic . My curiosity led me to make more enquires about the song and her as an artist and as the saying goes: "the rest is history"

Kurdle Music Worldwide signed a 5-year contract with the budding Gospel artist, at a very colorful occasion which took place on Thursday, September 30 at Holiday Inn in Accra.

