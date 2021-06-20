RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Everyone is complaining except NPP supporters' - Kwaw Kese's Father's Day message to Nana Addo

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Kwaw Kese has a special message for Nana Addo as the world marks Father's Day today.

Kwaw Kese
Kwaw Kese Kwaw Kese Pulse Ghana

The rapper is sending his Father's Day message to the Ghanaian President, said "Happy Father's Day to the President, Nana the way we were feeling you before you came to power, masa things are not going we''.

Recommended articles

According to Kwaw Kese, another fuel prices increment is what some of them have received as Father's Day present today "now when you go to bed and wake up to urinate, you'll hear that they have increased fuel prices," he said.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the 'Abodam' rapper adds that Ghanaians are going through hardship with the introduction of new taxes and it is only NPP supporters who are not complaining.

"Things no dey go well for this country everybody dey complain apart from some who is an NPP supporter, the fuel price increments are too much," he lamented in the post he captioned "happy Father’s Day to Us all including Mr President @nakufoaddo"

Kwaw Kese in the post below emphasizes that Nana Addo is the father of the nation so he should have mercy on the citizens.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

20 romantic text messages you can melt your lover’s heart with the whole day

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (Watch)

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck until her husband arrives

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder

Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder(Komotion Studio @komotion_studios)