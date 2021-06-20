'Everyone is complaining except NPP supporters' - Kwaw Kese's Father's Day message to Nana Addo

According to Kwaw Kese, another fuel prices increment is what some of them have received as Father's Day present today "now when you go to bed and wake up to urinate, you'll hear that they have increased fuel prices," he said.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, the 'Abodam' rapper adds that Ghanaians are going through hardship with the introduction of new taxes and it is only NPP supporters who are not complaining.

"Things no dey go well for this country everybody dey complain apart from some who is an NPP supporter, the fuel price increments are too much," he lamented in the post he captioned "happy Father’s Day to Us all including Mr President @nakufoaddo"