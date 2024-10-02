ADVERTISEMENT
Kwaku Manu laments high import duties at the ports in Ghana

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has raised concerns over the exorbitant import duties being charged at the country’s ports.

Taking to his Instagram page, he voiced his frustration and disappointment at the heavy financial burden Ghanaians face when clearing goods.

Currently on vacation in the US, Kwaku Manu shared that he recently expressed interest in buying a BMW vehicle worth $10,000 at an auction.

However, after checking the cost of clearing the car at the Tema port, he was informed he would need to pay $30,000 three times the car's value.

In his post, the Kumawood actor urged Ghanaian leaders to show empathy and address the country’s economic challenges.

He added that it was cheaper for Burkinabés and Togolese citizens to clear goods in Ghana than it was for Ghanaians and appealed for the creation of a more favourable environment for importers.

He said, “It’s time our leaders put themselves in the shoes of the ordinary Ghanaian andsolved this issue. Why should we pay so much at the ports, when our neighbours can clear goods here cheaper?”

The association has questioned what it terms as “nuisance taxes” at the ports and called on the government to remove them.

For example, it sought to know why the government was holding on to the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy and the Ministry of Health Disinfection Fee.

