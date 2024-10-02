Kwaku Manu laments high import duties at the ports in Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Kwaku Manu laments high import duties

Currently on vacation in the US, Kwaku Manu shared that he recently expressed interest in buying a BMW vehicle worth $10,000 at an auction.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after checking the cost of clearing the car at the Tema port, he was informed he would need to pay $30,000 three times the car's value.

ece-auto-gen

In his post, the Kumawood actor urged Ghanaian leaders to show empathy and address the country’s economic challenges.

He added that it was cheaper for Burkinabés and Togolese citizens to clear goods in Ghana than it was for Ghanaians and appealed for the creation of a more favourable environment for importers.

He said, “It’s time our leaders put themselves in the shoes of the ordinary Ghanaian andsolved this issue. Why should we pay so much at the ports, when our neighbours can clear goods here cheaper?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwaku Manu Pulse Ghana

Customs house agents bemoan high taxes at ports

The association has questioned what it terms as “nuisance taxes” at the ports and called on the government to remove them.