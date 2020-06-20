The host of "Kokokroo" on Peace FM received a replica jersey as a birthday gift from Ghanaian club Accra Hearts of Oak.

Sefa-Kayi is a staunch supporter of the club and in a statement on social media to celebrate the "Chairman General", the traditional club wrote: "Hearts of Oak SC has presented our branded Umbro replica jersey to die-hard Phobian, Kwame Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM morning show, Kokrokoo. We wish him a happy birthday."

Also, the acting General Manager of GhOne TV Nana Aba Anamoah has wished the celebrated broadcaster a happy birthday.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: