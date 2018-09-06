Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwaw kese blasts Shatta Wale over hypocrisy


Jezz! You always talking about unity but insulting your colleagues -Kwaw kese blasts Shatta Wale

According to the ' Abodam' hitmaker, Shatta wale always claims he preaches about unity among artistes but he goes back to insult them.

Rapper Kwaw Kese has advised dancehall artiste Shatta Wale to stop the hypocrisy and be straight.

Recently in an interview on Hitz Fm, Shatta Wale threw a subtle jab at Sarkodie and since then it has been ‘fire’ on social media. There have been lots of savage tweets by the fans of Sarkodie and fans of Shatta Wale since then.

However, the latest to add his voice to the Shatta Wale- Sarkodie brouhaha is  Kwaw Kese.

According to the ‘ Abodam’ hitmaker, Shatta wale always claims he preaches about unity among artistes but he goes back to insult them.

He tweeted :

Shatta always talking about unity but still dissing your colleagues, masa be straight!!!!”

