According to the Ghanaian rapper series of events in 2014 pushed him to the limit that he was losing sanity due to a mental health break down. Kwaw says it had to do with his divorce, death of his manager and how he was jailed for smoking marijuana.

Kwaw Kese and late manager Fennec Okyere

“In 2014, after my manager was killed in cold blood and the same year I got divorced, got arrested and sent to prison, all these three things happening in one year, at a point I decided not to do music again," he told MzGee on TV3.

In a report by 3news.com, he continued that “at that time, I had nobody to look up to apart from God. I was really depressed and didn’t want to do music again. I didn’t know what to do with my life but God spoke to me, I listened and I came back to Ghana and that was better".

Kwaw Kese and wife

According to the rapper who is now married again, he “ was depressed for four months" and he kept hearing God's voice saying "I was stronger than this and people look up to you so go back and do what you have to do".

The 'Dondo' hitmaker also added that because of growth, he is now a responsible man and can't do some of the crazy things he used to do because he's got children now. Kwaw is working on a new album.

Rapper, Kwaw Kese

Talking about the project which has seen him releasing a single, he said “the whole album is called Victory. The song is not gospel but motivational. I think I’ve grown from the crazy Kwaw to a more responsible Kwaw now so most of my songs are like songs that are going to touch hearts to more. It’s going to inspire people to show love".

