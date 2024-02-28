I deserve to be honoured for my contribution to the music industry - Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese noted that he has not only entertained but also shaped the musical landscape. He has consistently delivered hit songs that resonate with diverse audiences, showcasing his lyrical dexterity and unique sound.

Beyond his musical contributions, Kwaw Kese has been an advocate for the rights and welfare of musicians, addressing critical issues within the industry.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, the ‘Awoyo Sofo’ hitmaker said he hasn’t received enough flowers for his contributions to the music fraternity, emphasizing that he needs to be honoured National.

“I have been in the industry for 20 years, this year is my 20th year in the industry and it has been a back to back something. From Releasing hit songs and bangers to performances yh I feel good. For ‘flowers’ I haven’t received enough but to my self I’m proud of myself,” he said.

Asked what he expects, the crooner said ” I expect a lot but you can’t have everything. I believe I deserved to be honoured nationally by the government. You know when we came to the scene, it wasn’t the same as we are seeing now, I came in and I changed everything. So I believe I deserve to honoured officially.”