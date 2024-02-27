ADVERTISEMENT
Kwaw Kese seeks $1m in compensation for career damage after 2015 marijuana conviction

Dorcas Agambila

Hiplife musician Kwaw Kese has expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment he received from the government and police following his arrest for allegedly smoking marijuana in public

Speaking with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he said that the police were unfair by overlooking crimes he was jailed for while it is being done by other people.

He also added that the police had no evidence at the time of his arrest, and for that reason, he is demanding compensation from the officials.

“I have a lot of evidence that shows foreigners doing the same thing I was jailed for. But they don’t have a video of me doing that.

"Yet the foreigner, whose actions were documented on camera, go scot-free with police guarding them to do it in front of everybody.

“You know, I have to be compensated for that disgrace the government put on my name,” he said on Hitz FM.

Kwaw Kese claims that he was arrested based on mere speculations, suggesting that the police had “nothing to prove” for their accusations.

The rapper is, therefore, demanding $1 million compensation for the ordeal the police put him through.

Kwaw Kese was in 2015 caught in the act of smoking marijuana, he was sentenced to a day in prison and fined GHȼ1,200.

