Reacting to the verification of the Facebook page which has managed to gather over 157,000 likes, the Ghanaian rapper is pleading with his fans to help report the account.

The 'Grind Day' rapper shared a screenshot of the page on the Instastory of his verified Instagram page and wrote "Fake!!!!! Please report this Facebook page".

Kwesi Arthur's fake facebook page gets verified

Checks by pulse.com.gh show that the page has been in existence since March 2019 and has been impersonating the Ghanaian musician by sharing some of the posts he shares on either Twitter on Instagram.

The page also shares related contents about the Ghanaian rapper which has been attracting engagement from Facebook users who believe that the post may be shared by Kwesi Arthur himself.

See some posts on the page below.

