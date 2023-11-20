ADVERTISEMENT
Kwesi Arthur slams critics of his performance at Davido’s US concert

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian artist Kwesi Arthur has stirred discussions on Twitter following his performance at Davido's Away Festival in the United States.

Kwesi Arthur
Kwesi Arthur

The artiste has been top on Twitter trends since his performance surfaced online

Fans were excited when he was announced as one of the few artistes to grace the stage, but they have been left disappointed as his performance has been rated to be subpar, according to music enthusiasts.

They argue that he sang in a tempo so low that by the time his performance was over, the crowd was almost dispersed.

Others have also concluded that he has fallen off pretty badly, in a system where new crop of artistes are taking over.

His fans, on the other hand, have defended that he might be going through psychological turmoil or fighting battles he has not been vocal about.

However, amidst the varied opinions, Kwesi Arthur has addressed the issue by first extending gratitude to Davido and his team for the rare opportunity.

He then faced his critics head-on, remarking that he would have still continued with his performance had it remained just 2 patrons in the auditorium.

The ‘Ground Up’ crooner, without mincing words, jabbed his critics to “shove their opinions up their asses”.

The incident has sparked debates about the evolving landscape of the music industry and the challenges artists face.

