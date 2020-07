Kyeiwaa and the husband had earlier done the court signing of the marriage in January in Massachusetts.

Pictures have surfaced online on their colorful traditional wedding which was held this week.

The popular actress Kyeiwaa's first marriage to a Kumasi-based spare parts dealer, Daniel Osei ended just after four days in 2015.

She returned her ring and drinks after she discovered that Osei was already married to another woman.

