Before this, the actress popularly known as Kyeiwaa attempted getting married in 2015 but the marriage was trashed just after 4 days when she discovered that the man she married was secretly married to another woman.

Kyeiwaa and Akwasi Bronya ( married man who had lied that he's single and married Kyeiwaa)

Ever since that embarrassment, Kyeiwaa went silent in the Ghanaian showbiz space and relocated to the U.S, where she got married a few days ago to one Mr Kissi. Days after the wedding, Kyeiwaa was in church and shared her testimony.

READ ALSO: Kumawood actor Lil win breaks silence on divorce

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, she said “I thank you all for the love and the wonderful comments I received. You have all done really well, I thank all my church members as well, my pastor and his wife. I never thought God will make me this happy. I didn’t know I will also be a Mrs".

Kyeiwaa traditional marriage

Kyeiwaa continued that "and what makes me happier is when he refers to me as his wife when someone calls him. I had thrown the thoughts of marriage away initially but my pastor assured me that I will get married so I should not lose hope. God had plans for me … so I advise everyone to have patience for God. It will help you a lot".

Speaking Twi, the actress emphasized that “there are some people who have it easy in life, whether they have been anointed by pastors or not. There are people who also find it hard like me, they suffer, and if they do not take care, they could even speak against God".

Kyeiwaa's first dance is an inspiration

She concluded that "however I bless God that my story has changed, that a man came to marry me. If your good things have not come yet, you might even be pressured to kill yourself, and lose the good things in store for you. Wait upon the lord, no matter your circumstance. God has time for us, He has good things in store for us, so let us wait on Him".

Hear more from her in the video below.