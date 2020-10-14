Lady who called Selly Galley barren says 'sorry, you'll give birth next year'

The Ghanaian actress shared a harmless no makeup photo on social media and out of nowhere, a social media user with the name Henewaa Piesie dropped a comment on the post saying 'horror face n barren woman'.

The comment triggered the emotions of the Ghanaian actress who rained curses on her in a post that has since gone viral with thousands of Ghanaians condemning the reckless comment by Henewaa Piesie.

Selly Galley curses fan who called her barren

Hundreds of social media users have flooded Henewaa's social media with insults to call her to order. In reaction, she has shared a post to apologize in which she wrote, "it wasn't my intention to hurt you and your family, I am really sorry ... God willing, next year you'll give birth".

See the screenshot below for full text of her apology.