Several reports of the events leading to the singer's death have surfaced online as fans continue to scrutinise the tragedy within the Team Eternity camp.

Pulse Ghana

A Ghanaian content creator who witnessed what has become the late Nhyira Okyere's final performance attempted to unravel the mystery surrounding the singer's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nhyira's family has condemned the influencer's disturbing and unpopular account of Nhyira's demise, which suggested a poisoning incident.

In a release, Nhyira's family maintained that the cause of her death had not yet been determined.

Pulse Ghana

The family stated, “We are deeply distressed by the spread of these false rumours and the harm they are causing to our family and loved ones. We appeal to everyone to be responsible and respectful in their communication.”

“We have become aware of certain speculations circulating on social media regarding the cause of Nhyira’s death, including claims of poisoning and other unsubstantiated rumours. We wish to categorically state that these claims are completely untrue and unfounded,” the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late Team Eternity Member's Family Addresses Rumours Surrounding Her Demise Pulse Ghana

Nhyira passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, with rampant rumours suggesting she was poisoned.

The statement noted that the cause of death has not been ascertained and urged the public to refrain from spreading false rumours about Nhyira’s death. The statement concluded that the family is distressed by the false rumours on social media.