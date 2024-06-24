Original 'Defe Defe' singer Mabel Tiwaa Rockson breaks silence over copyright dispute

He intends to pursue the matter because, in his view, they have sampled parts of a song he produced in the past.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on the issue for the first time in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Mabel Tiwaa Rockson of Hallelujah Voices said she was not pleased with the approach taken by Team Eternity.

ADVERTISEMENT

She indicated that she enjoyed their song when she first heard it and thought they should have approached her earlier, as it would have settled the matter more easily.

"I heard my children singing the song and thought they had coined something like that. However, it turned out a group had sung it. I wanted to do a remix, but I had to hold on because their song was out there and doing so well.

Pulse Ghana

"It was later that Kwame Mickey reached out and said he had called out Team Eternity on social media and that if he had told us, we would have advised him to give it to God, but he chose a different approach.

"So they called my husband and told him that we are Christians and should handle it as Christians, not like those who sing hiplife. I felt offended when my husband told me about what they said," she said in the interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Defe Defe' song performed by Hallelujah Voices, was written by Osuani Afrifa and executively produced by Kwame Mickey for Kaakyire Music Productions. It was released in 2004.