In a new video which is fast going viral, the couple certainly looks like they are over the moon as they can't have enough of each other, hence, kissing themselves like there's tomorrow.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian TV stations are stingy - Yvonne Nelson on why she shunned Gh One TV and others

In the video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the Ghanaian musician was served some food by the unknown white lady and in return, he rained some sweet kisses on her neck whilst caressing her smoothly before they both locked lips together in a Romeo and Juliet style.

This new lovey-dovey tale of the "one corner" hitmaker all happened in one corner of the kitchen where Patapeezy was served the food which once again woke the romantic man in him.

Watch the video below and either get jealous or be happy for Patapaa who is certainly drowning in love.