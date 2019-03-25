The actress' sour relationship with the EIB owned TV station is not a hidden one as she one time openly shunned GhOne TV's Serwaa Amihere who approached her for an interview during an event.

The incident happened two years ago at the send off party for, Jon Benjamin, former British High commissioner at his residence when during a GhOne TV live broadcast, Yvonne walked out on Serwaa Amihere with her cameraman whilst saying "I’m not gonna do any interview on GhOne".

What caused the rift between Ryn Robert's mother and the TV station which previously aired her "Heels and Sneakers" Tv series hasn't been made known but she may have just subtly let it out during an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on UTV.

Speaking on McBrown's Kitchen about why she has moved her series from Gh One Tv to TV3 and now to Iroko TV and DSTV, she said the Ghanaian TV station are stingy when it comes to paying for content.

During the show which was aired over the weekend on UTV and monitored by pulse.com.gh, Yvonne said 'They take the content but when it's time to pay then it becomes a problem unless you get Lawyers involved'

The movie producer added that she wouldn't love to mention any of those TV Stations but their lackadaisical attitude towards paying for content is too cumbersome for her.

Miss Nelson's comments come at a time where industry players and concerned fans have been worried over how foreign movies have swept the space on Ghanaian TV stations at the neglect of local productions.

Does this mean TV stations are largely the cause of the suffocating movie industry or the actors and producers are still to blame for not putting in much work?

Share your comments and let's know what you think.