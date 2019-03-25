According to the "Crime To Christ" actor, the story has no iota truth though at the time of the report he was out of the country and off social media.

The actor turned Pastor, made a guest appearance in a Ghanaian Prophet, Reindolph Oduro Gyebi’s Facebook live video where he spoke into detail about the reports.

According to ameyaw.debrah.com, Majid said that “I was in Jerusalem, the holy land, the land of milk and honey. When I went to Israel and was reading the Bible, I was in the location where the story was told. So I am reading the first miracle Jesus performed in Canaan and I am reading the verse in Canaan, where he performed the miracle.” Majid Michel said.

“I had close friends calling to ask me if it’s true I am going for surgery and— though— I was in America at the time, I didn’t go there for surgery. Some blogger decided to stir the media, probably because I have been off social media for a while.”

“I wasn’t in town and a couple of people called me to say a blogger called them to ask them if I was in town or not, which they said I was out of town. So he went on my Instagram page, picked a picture of an advert I have done for Air France and added that Majid was in a hospital for surgery. Which is false, fake.” Majid added.

The actor, in 2018, has disclosed that he is having some challenges with his voice and has been to to the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital and 37 Military Hospital but results showed no signs of problems in his throat.