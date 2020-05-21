The “Weather” singer was reacting to the death of Evangelist Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku aka Apraku My Daughter who was found dead in his apartment in Accra on Wednesday, May 21.

According to Sista Afia, the passing of the ‘fallen’ preacher is sad but Ghanaians should learn how to appreciate and love the living than the dead.

Apraku My Daughter confirmed dead

She said Ghanaians shammed the preacher when he was filmed drunk and circulated the video on social media.

She made this statement in a tweet on Thursday, May 21, saying, “This thing is really sad. Few days ago ppl were just shaming him on social media. Few hours ago he is gone like he never existed. We need to learn how to appreciate the living, not wait for them to die before we share love and memories. RIP Apraku, may God keep you well.”