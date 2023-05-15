In a discussion on Abeiku Santana’s Atuu, the singer she became bigger, better, made more money and flourished after her departure from the record label.

Fantana was responding to Abeiku’s claim that she has not had a hit song since she left Ruff Town Records.

"Since I broke off from Ruff Town Records, I became bigger, I become more beautiful, I made more money, my life became better, I am flourishing , I am happy and I don’t have to perform at 50 shows to make money. I don’t even have to leave my house to make money. I learned so much about the industry and people and how to do stuff.

It actually made me a boss. Leaving the record label actually made me stronger tougher. If you compare me from then to now, there is no comparison, infact I made it” she said in response

Fantana parted ways with former record label, Ruff Town Records in 2021.

According to her, she and the record label were growing apart and it was the right thing to do by accepting to go their separate ways.

She indicated that the back and forth that was awash on social media following a beef with Wendy Shay was because they were growing apart and had to part ways.

“When people are growing apart and you force them to stay together, it is not going to work. So we realized that maybe it was time for me to go my way and for Ruff Town to go their way”, Fantana told Zionfelix in the interview.