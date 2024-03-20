ADVERTISEMENT
Legendary highlife musician George Darko has passed on

Dorcas Agambila

Legendary musician and burger highlife pioneer, George Darko passes on.

Highlife legends George Darko

He reportedly died on Wednesday March 20, 2024.

George Darko was popular in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, and his songs are some of the most timeless and enduring highlife tracks in Ghana’s music circles.

George Darko is one of the Ghanaian highlife musicians who travelled to Germany to continue their music careers in the 1980s.

He was a vocalist, guitarist, composer and songwriter.

He used to perform alone on stage but draws over one hundred audiences at any show he organises.

Mr Darko became very popular in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s and that period saw massive support for highlife music.

One of his songs that struck Europe and the African continent was “Ako Te Brofo” which literally means “The Parrots Speak/Understand English” which was released in 1983.

Other songs of Mr. Darko are ‘Kaakyire Nua’, ‘Obi Abayewa’, ‘Medo Menuanom’, ‘Mensei Da’, ‘MONI PALAVA’, ‘Prempremsiwa’, ‘Bire Bire’ and ‘Obi Abayewa’.

He is currently a chief in one of the towns in Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

Dorcas Agambila

