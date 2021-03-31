Lesbianism is harmless; gays should be arrested - Obibini (VIDEO)

“Lesbianism is harmless; they should arrest the rest,” he told Selorm, explaining, “These are two females who just rub things against each other. I don't see anything harmful. The male one is very harmful. You will attest to that. It's crazy.”

He said back in his high school, Adisadel College, homosexuality was a thing.

“Back in Adisco, we boned that thing lot. Nothing dread. Adisco was divided between the Bobos and the Batis, so you are either here or there. And it's funny enough the school used to protect those kinds of boys. They were there.”

“I didn't believe it was real until I got to high school. It was crazy and nasty. Nobody [gays] approached me but we heard a lot about others engaged in it,” he added.