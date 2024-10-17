ADVERTISEMENT
Liam Payne: Former One Direction star dies after fall from hotel balcony

Selorm Tali

Liam Payne, 31, a former member of the globally renowned British boy band One Direction, tragically passed away on Wednesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

According to local authorities, Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood, sustaining "extremely serious injuries." Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Pablo Policicchio, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, revealed that Payne had "jumped from the balcony of his room" following an emergency call warning of an "aggressive man" possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Liam Payne
A 911 call from the hotel manager described Payne as "overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol," adding that he was destroying the room. As the situation escalated, the manager mentioned the presence of a balcony in the room.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Payne’s death, with an autopsy being conducted.

Payne had openly discussed his struggles with alcoholism, sharing in a YouTube video in July 2023 that he had been sober for six months after undergoing treatment. Representatives for Payne have yet to comment on the incident.

Fans of One Direction flocked to the Casa Sur Hotel upon hearing the devastating news, gathering outside the cordoned-off area as investigators removed Payne’s body. A makeshift memorial with candles and flowers quickly formed, with many fans expressing grief.

Payne, a member of One Direction since its formation in 2010 during the British talent show The X Factor, gained worldwide fame alongside bandmates Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. Known for his prominent vocals and songwriting contributions, Payne was dubbed the "responsible one" of the group, which became a global sensation with hits like "What Makes You Beautiful" and "Story of My Life."

The beloved band disbanded in 2016, but its members, including Payne, have maintained loyal followings, leaving a lasting legacy in pop music. The news of Payne's death has shocked fans and the music world, mourning the loss of a star gone too soon.

