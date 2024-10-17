Liam Payne: Former One Direction star dies after fall from hotel balcony

Remember when Liam Payne released a song with Quavo? That's OK; only the Liam stans from his One Direction days probably do.The former boyband member released his debut solo album, "LP1," in 2019 which featured singles like "Strip That Down" and "Get Low."While his other bandmates were exploring sounds like rock and roll (Harry Styles), R&B (Zayn Malik), and folk-pop (Niall Horan), Liam decided to reintroduce himself to the music scene with a pop-rap, early 2000s Justin Timberlake-inspired album.With disappointing lyrics like "You know I used to be in 1D (Now I'm out, free)," the album failed to produce any chart-topping singles with "Strip That Down" peaking at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and songs like "For You (Fifty Shades Freed)" and "Bedroom Floor" peaking at 76 and 98, respectively.Maybe we're just holding a grudge from his "Impaulsive" appearance in 2022, or maybe the numbers speak for themselves.

Business Insider USA