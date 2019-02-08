Arguably the funeral business is booming. From dancing pallbearers to paid criers and now introducing celebrity sitting which Lil Win says he charges an amount of 15,000 Ghana cedis.

According to him, it has now become a fashion for people to draw huge crowds during the funeral ceremony of their loved ones. In that case, they like to have the presence of celebrities like musician gracing the occasion.

He says the involvement of a celebrity in your funeral equals huge cash inflow and thus he doesn’t do it for free.

He said, “If I attend your funeral, I can charge you for it. If I don’t know you and you invite me to your funeral, I can charge you a sum of about 15,000 Ghana cedis.”

He also said paying condolence money piles huge debts on people in our society. So he and his colleagues do not pay any money to the bereaved family when they go for funerals.

So just in case you are looking to hire Lil Win to sit in at your funeral, you should be budgeting for at least 15,000 Ghana cedis.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: