The Kumawood star has come under harsh criticism after he uploaded a video of himself shedding tears for Bernard to his YouTube page and subsequently activating the monetisation bottom.

But in his response, he claims others set the precedent, suggesting that he should be spared the criticism.

“When Santo, Kofi B, and others died, people recorded their tears and uploaded to YouTube,” he said in his latest interview.

He accused bloggers of setting an agenda against him, adding that they are envious of the money he is making from the ‘tears’ video.

“Bloggers set this agenda because they didn’t have the video to monetise.”

He concluded that there’s nothing wrong in what he did.