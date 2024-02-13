ADVERTISEMENT
'Don’t compare Dr. Likee to me, you only set him up for unnecessary hate' - Lil Win

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian comic actor Lilwin has advised fans not to compare his colleague Dr Likee aka Ras Nene to him, because they will only set him up for unnecessary hate.

Lil Win and Dr Likee
Lil Win and Dr Likee

According to Lilwin, real name Kwadwo Nkansah, Dr Likee is not on his level and would never get to his level.

Lilwin bragged that after him, no other local movie star would ever make it big again.

The Kumawood star made these claims after he was asked to comment on the rising popularity of Dr Likee.

Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin
Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin ece-auto-gen
Lilwin was answering a question from Zionfelix, about his reaction to people saying Dr Likee is now bigger than him (Lilwin).

Lilwin went on to drag Dr Likee and said no one can be compared to him.

He said he is the biggest star in Ghana and would retain that title forever.

Lilwin said its offensive to even attempt to compare Dr Likee to him because he would never approach his level of stardom.

Dr Lykee (Ras Nene)
Dr Lykee (Ras Nene) Pulse Ghana
Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known by his stage name “Lil Win,” is a Ghanaian actor, comedian, musician, and philanthropist. He is widely recognized for his contributions to the Ghanaian entertainment industry, particularly in the Kumawood movie industry.

Dr Likee on the other hand, in the world of Ghanaian entertainment, known as Akabenezer or Ras Nene, is synonymous with laughter and entertainment.

With a career that began serendipitously, he has become one of the most recognizable figures in the Kumawood Movie Industry, earning acclaim for his versatility in portraying characters ranging from an armed robber to a comedian.

