'Don’t compare Dr. Likee to me, you only set him up for unnecessary hate' - Lil Win

Lilwin bragged that after him, no other local movie star would ever make it big again.

The Kumawood star made these claims after he was asked to comment on the rising popularity of Dr Likee.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

Lilwin was answering a question from Zionfelix, about his reaction to people saying Dr Likee is now bigger than him (Lilwin).

Lilwin went on to drag Dr Likee and said no one can be compared to him.

He said he is the biggest star in Ghana and would retain that title forever.

Lilwin said its offensive to even attempt to compare Dr Likee to him because he would never approach his level of stardom.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known by his stage name “Lil Win,” is a Ghanaian actor, comedian, musician, and philanthropist. He is widely recognized for his contributions to the Ghanaian entertainment industry, particularly in the Kumawood movie industry.

Dr Likee on the other hand, in the world of Ghanaian entertainment, known as Akabenezer or Ras Nene, is synonymous with laughter and entertainment.