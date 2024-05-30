Lilwin accident: My son was thrown from back to front seat - Bereaved father

Lilwin-accident-3 Pulse Ghana

They emphasised that the father shared responsibility for the accident and urged against rushing to blame LilWin alone.

Nana Yaa Brefo questioned the wisdom of seating a three-year-old in the front, stressing the need to avoid premature judgement. She pointed out that it is illegal to have a child in the front seat according to Ghanaian laws.

Mother of 3-year-old boy who died after Lilwin accident speaks, says 'it's painful'

However, Mr. Ampomah refuted these assertions, affirming that his son was seated in the back. Recounting the events of that fateful day, he explained that the crash's impact propelled his son from the back to the front of the vehicle.

"My son was seated in the back seat when the accident happened. When the accident happened, it threw him from the back to the front. I saw him lying in front of me," he detailed in an interview with Pure TV.

Three-year-old Nana Yaw died in a car crash involving Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as LilWin. LilWin was reportedly driving at high speed and crashed into the vehicle carrying little Nana Yaw and his father, Mr. Jacob Kofi Ampomah.

