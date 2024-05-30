Lilwin accident: It's unlawful to place kids in car's front seat - Nana Yaa Brefo

Nana Yaa Brefo highlights the father's error in allowing his three-year-old child to occupy the front seat, which is against legal regulations.

“A three-year-old, first of all, should not be seated at the front of a vehicle. Why are we quick to judge and say LilWin killed the child? We’re not judges. I think we should slow down a bit and not be quick to judge.

The child’s father shouldn’t also be spared from criticism. It’s against the laws of the country to place a three-year-old child in the front seat. It's wrong,” she stated in a viral video.

She emphasised the need to refrain from swift judgment and criticism, advocating for a thorough examination of the circumstances by the police.

“If an accident happens, the police will be at the scene to determine who caused it, then they proceed from there. We haven’t heard anything from the police yet so we shouldn’t judge,” she stated.

Nana Yaa Brefo underscored her empathy for the grieving family, acknowledging the profound pain of losing a child. She also emphasised the seriousness of reckless driving and advocated for justice if LilWin's speeding indeed led to the tragedy.

“I sympathise with the bereaved family. It is painful and as a mother, I can feel their pain. To carry a baby for nine months and lose him is no joke. Overspeeding and senseless driving should not be encouraged. If it is indeed true that the child died as a result of LilWin’s act of overspeeding, then we must seek justice for the child,” she retorted.

Nana Yaa Brefo concluded by extending her heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family, emphasising the importance of accountability while also acknowledging the tragic loss they have endured.

Three-year-old Nana Yaw died in a car crash involving Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as LilWin. LilWin was reportedly driving at high speed and crashed into the vehicle carrying little Nana Yaw and his father, Mr Jacob Kofi Ampomah.