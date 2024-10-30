LilWin mocks late Akua Donkor’s running mate amidst concerns over campaign funding

Roman Fada and Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana

The actor went on to question whether Roman Fada could continue without significant financial backing, predicting he might withdraw from the race altogether. “Given the current situation, I doubt Roman Fada will have enough funds to campaign effectively. So, winning the elections seems unlikely for him,” he stated, laughing.

LilWin also offered his condolences to Akua Donkor’s family, acknowledging her impact on Ghanaian politics. “I want to send my sincere condolences to the family of the late Akua Donkor. They have lost a great woman. It’s an election year, and those who intended to vote for her will now have to look elsewhere. May her soul rest in peace,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roman Fada and Akua Donkor Pulse Ghana

Akua Donkor’s Passing

Akua Donkor passed away on Monday, October 28, 2024, with her family announcing her death the following day, which elicited an outpouring of grief online.

Known for her advocacy for farmers and women’s rights, Akua Donkor founded the GFP, often gaining attention with her straightforward approach to grassroots issues.

Lilwin Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT