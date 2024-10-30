ADVERTISEMENT
LilWin mocks late Akua Donkor’s running mate amidst concerns over campaign funding

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, recently critiqued Roman Fada, the Vice Presidential candidate under the late Akua Donkor's Freedom Party (GFP), questioning his ability to lead in her absence.

In a widely circulated video, LilWin raised doubts about Roman Fada’s campaign prospects following Akua Donkor’s passing, suggesting her family may not fund his candidacy. “We all know that Akua Donkor chose Roman Fada as her running mate,” he remarked, “but my concern is whether her family will provide him with the money she used for her nomination or if he will have to use his own.”

The actor went on to question whether Roman Fada could continue without significant financial backing, predicting he might withdraw from the race altogether. “Given the current situation, I doubt Roman Fada will have enough funds to campaign effectively. So, winning the elections seems unlikely for him,” he stated, laughing.

LilWin also offered his condolences to Akua Donkor’s family, acknowledging her impact on Ghanaian politics. “I want to send my sincere condolences to the family of the late Akua Donkor. They have lost a great woman. It’s an election year, and those who intended to vote for her will now have to look elsewhere. May her soul rest in peace,” he concluded.

Akua Donkor passed away on Monday, October 28, 2024, with her family announcing her death the following day, which elicited an outpouring of grief online.

Known for her advocacy for farmers and women’s rights, Akua Donkor founded the GFP, often gaining attention with her straightforward approach to grassroots issues.

Having contested two previous elections, she was third on the ballot for the upcoming 2024 presidential race.

