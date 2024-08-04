LilWin moves childhood friend from kiosk to new house, gifts her GH¢5,000

This came after he was informed by a relative of Diana about her hardships, leading him to find her living in a makeshift kiosk made of roofing sheets.
Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has built a house for his childhood friend, Diana, after learning about her struggles in life.
Moved by her plight, LilWin decided to construct a new, fully furnished house for her.
“My sister Diana told me about her challenges with marriage and other issues, and that she didn’t have a proper place to sleep. When I saw the kiosk made of roofing sheets, I was deeply moved.
So, I asked a mason to construct a house for her. During this time, I had an accident and went to Accra. Today, I returned to hand over the house to her. It is ready, tiled, and equipped with a television, meter, and everything she needs.
From today, she can move from the old structure and sleep here,” he said in Twi in a video shared by EDHUB on X.
Additionally, LilWin gifted his friend GH¢5,000 so she can invest it in things that will sustain her, as reported by EDHUB on X.
The new house is a chamber and hall single-room self-contained unit. According to the post, Diana's relatives thanked LilWin and asked for God's blessings to be bestowed upon him.
Meanwhile, LilWin's legal issues with actress Martha Ankomah are still pending in court.