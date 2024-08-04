LilWin moves childhood friend from kiosk to new house, gifts her GH¢5,000

Moved by her plight, LilWin decided to construct a new, fully furnished house for her.

“My sister Diana told me about her challenges with marriage and other issues, and that she didn’t have a proper place to sleep. When I saw the kiosk made of roofing sheets, I was deeply moved.

So, I asked a mason to construct a house for her. During this time, I had an accident and went to Accra. Today, I returned to hand over the house to her. It is ready, tiled, and equipped with a television, meter, and everything she needs.

From today, she can move from the old structure and sleep here,” he said in Twi in a video shared by EDHUB on X.

Additionally, LilWin gifted his friend GH¢5,000 so she can invest it in things that will sustain her, as reported by EDHUB on X.

The new house is a chamber and hall single-room self-contained unit. According to the post, Diana's relatives thanked LilWin and asked for God's blessings to be bestowed upon him.

