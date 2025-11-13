5 '90s Fashion Trends That Are Making A Comeback In 2025

Fashion from the ’90s has been making a comeback for several years, but 2025 has seen it reach an all-time high. Nostalgic Y2K trends are now influencing everything from footwear to handbags, and even the boldest streetwear statements.

While some iconic ’90s styles, like layered camisoles, visible thongs, or skunk hair highlights, might feel a little over-the-top today, other trends are returning with a modern twist. Even the classic velvet tracksuit is making a subtle resurgence, comfortable, stylish, and undeniably retro.

The appeal of ’90s fashion lies in its versatility. Punk influences, layering, and denim-on-denim were hallmarks of the era, but so were minimalist and chic looks perfected by celebrities. “There are layers to styling ’90s fashion,” says fashion stylist Elizabeth Kosich. “It’s a playful era that didn’t take itself too seriously, yet it offered elegance and individuality.”

Let’s explore the key vintage trends defining 2025 and how they can be embraced by both Designers and consumers.

1. Mules: The ’90s Footwear Reignites

Nothing says ’90s chic quite like the mule. These slip-on shoes, often with a delicate kitten heel, balance practicality with understated elegance. “Pointed-toe mules add flair to denim or trousers, while open-toe styles bring a summery feel into mild autumn days,” notes Kosich. They work perfectly with slip dresses, straight-leg jeans, or capris, and can even be paired with tights for colder months.

2. Capris Make a Comeback

Capri trousers were a subtle ’90s favourite, overshadowed by wide-leg denim and tailored trousers, but now they’re enjoying a revival. Modern takes on this classic hemline transform capris into office-ready attire when paired with structured blazers. Layered with tights, they’re ideal for autumn, and pairing them with bracelet heels, a delicate ankle-strap style, completes the nostalgic look.

3. Mary Janes: Timeless Comfort

Mary Janes, with their low heels and instep straps, remain essential for 2025 wardrobes. “These shoes are incredibly versatile,” says Kosich. Pair them with plaid dresses and socks for a preppy look, or with jeans and trousers for a casual, walkable outfit. Their enduring charm ensures they never truly go out of style.

4. Y2K Revival: Nostalgia Reimagined

The Y2K resurgence brings back iconic staples with a modern twist. Low-rise jeans, baby tees, and metallic fabrics dominate wardrobes, now updated with sustainable materials, gender-fluid designs, and inclusive silhouettes. “The Y2K era was about playful, carefree fashion that reflected personality,” Kosich explains.

Key Features:

Signature styles: Cargo pants with actual pockets, layered skirts, chunky sneakers.

Updated accessories: Butterfly clips and holographic handbags that elevate any Instagram feed.

Modern innovations: Neon accents and tech-inspired pieces that merge nostalgia with 2025 sensibilities.

5. ’70s Bohemian Revival

While the ’90s and Y2K dominate, the ’70s continue to inspire bohemian-chic silhouettes. Flowing maxi dresses, airy fabrics, wide-leg trousers, peasant blouses, midi skirts, platform shoes, and tailored vests all appear in contemporary collections. Designers like Chloé emphasise artisanal details such as embroidery, lace, fringe, crochet, and suede finishes.

“The ’70s offered effortless, chic pieces that prioritised both comfort and style,” notes Kosich. “These timeless silhouettes resonate perfectly with today’s generation seeking elevated yet wearable fashion.”

Whether it’s the daring layering of the ’90s, the playful metallics of Y2K, or the relaxed elegance of ’70s bohemian pieces, 2025 is all about mixing eras to create a personalised and nostalgic wardrobe.